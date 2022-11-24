Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.50 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Century Communities Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.75. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 32.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.40%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

