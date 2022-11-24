SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 706.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,142,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,708 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,644.6% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,173,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,345 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,836,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 509.8% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 355,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,037,000 after acquiring an additional 297,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMC Financial Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,251,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MDYV opened at $67.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.55. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $73.01.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.