Sigma Planning Corp Increases Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 151.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 139.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 60.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American International Group Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms recently commented on AIG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

AIG opened at $60.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.06. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.61%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

