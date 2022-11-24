Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $76.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of -0.29. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $235.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.66.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

