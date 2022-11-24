Sigma Planning Corp Sells 5,906 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.13% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 197,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $813,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 20,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $11.52 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.