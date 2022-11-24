Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) Stock Position Boosted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 14,987 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 83,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 21,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $669,000.

Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LOUP opened at $31.70 on Thursday. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $25.66 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.12.

