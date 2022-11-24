British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Stock Holdings Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTI. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTI stock opened at $40.55 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.45.

About British American Tobacco

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

