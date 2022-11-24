OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in OFS Capital were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OFS. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

OFS Capital Stock Down 1.2 %

OFS Capital Increases Dividend

OFS stock opened at $10.42 on Thursday. OFS Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $139.52 million, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.08%.

OFS Capital Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

