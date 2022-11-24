Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,700 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Wealth Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $13,814,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

NYSE:SPG opened at $119.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.24 and its 200-day moving average is $104.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $169.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 116.86%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

