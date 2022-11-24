Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Given New GBX 510 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 500 ($5.91) to GBX 510 ($6.03) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,050 ($36.06) to GBX 520 ($6.15) in a report on Friday, September 23rd.
Schroders Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHNWF opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. Schroders has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84.
Schroders Company Profile
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
