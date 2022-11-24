Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SPLP opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $948.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $47.62.

Insider Activity at Steel Partners

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $278,880.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 229,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Steel Partners Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its position in Steel Partners by 7.8% during the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,903,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,774,000 after acquiring an additional 498,015 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

