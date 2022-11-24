Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Exterran Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXTN opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. Exterran has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Exterran in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Exterran in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Exterran in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exterran in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exterran in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

