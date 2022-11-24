StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Xunlei from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of XNET opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.06. Xunlei has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xunlei by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xunlei by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 20,774 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xunlei during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Xunlei by 2,164.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Xunlei by 858.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 22,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

