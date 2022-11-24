StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Xunlei from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Xunlei Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of XNET opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.06. Xunlei has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.
Institutional Trading of Xunlei
About Xunlei
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xunlei (XNET)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.