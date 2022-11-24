BG Medicine (OTCMKTS:BGMD) versus OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Head to Head Analysis

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) and BG Medicine (OTCMKTS:BGMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

OncoCyte has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BG Medicine has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.4% of OncoCyte shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of OncoCyte shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of BG Medicine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte 0 2 3 0 2.60 BG Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for OncoCyte and BG Medicine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

OncoCyte presently has a consensus price target of $2.67, indicating a potential upside of 460.22%. Given OncoCyte’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OncoCyte is more favorable than BG Medicine.

Profitability

This table compares OncoCyte and BG Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte -787.97% -54.99% -24.47% BG Medicine N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OncoCyte and BG Medicine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte $7.73 million 7.31 -$64.10 million ($0.65) -0.73 BG Medicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BG Medicine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OncoCyte.

Summary

OncoCyte beats BG Medicine on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OncoCyte

(Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services. The company was founded in September 2009 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

About BG Medicine

(Get Rating)

BG Medicine, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic products used to guide the patients suffering from heart failure and related disorders in the United States. The company offers BGM Galectin-3 Test, an in vitro diagnostic device that measures galectin-3 in serum or plasma by enzyme linked immunosorbent assay on a microtiter plate platform; and CardioSCORE Test, a multi-analyte biomarker-based blood test used for the assessment of near-term risk of atherothrombotic cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and ischemic stroke. It has license, development, and commercialization agreements with Abbott Laboratories, bioMérieux SA, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc., and Alere Inc. for the automated instrument versions of galectin-3 test; and a strategic collaboration with Abbott Laboratories to develop and commercialize galectin-3 assay kits, and related control kits and calibrators. The company was formerly known as Beyond Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to BG Medicine, Inc. in October 2004. BG Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.