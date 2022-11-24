Contrasting DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U)

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.9% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DigitalBridge Group and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalBridge Group 0 2 2 1 2.80 Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus price target of $32.83, indicating a potential upside of 121.10%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple.

DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalBridge Group $965.80 million 2.46 -$310.10 million ($2.63) -5.65 Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple $313.95 million 12.03 $1.05 billion $7.54 7.84

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DigitalBridge Group. DigitalBridge Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalBridge Group -29.07% -2.68% -0.81% Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple 145.60% 11.31% 6.99%

Dividends

DigitalBridge Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. DigitalBridge Group pays out -1.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple beats DigitalBridge Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly known as Granite Real Estate Inc., is based in Toronto, Canada.

