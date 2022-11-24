Comparing IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) & InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) and InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

IceCure Medical has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InspireMD has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for IceCure Medical and InspireMD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IceCure Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00 InspireMD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

IceCure Medical currently has a consensus price target of $4.80, indicating a potential upside of 348.60%. Given IceCure Medical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than InspireMD.

This table compares IceCure Medical and InspireMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IceCure Medical -423.34% -72.71% -57.49% InspireMD -321.14% -64.03% -52.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IceCure Medical and InspireMD’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IceCure Medical $4.14 million N/A -$9.90 million ($0.43) -2.49 InspireMD $4.49 million 2.06 -$14.92 million ($2.27) -0.49

IceCure Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InspireMD. IceCure Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InspireMD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of InspireMD shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of InspireMD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

InspireMD beats IceCure Medical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery. It is also developing PVGuard, a MicroNet mesh sleeve and self-expandable stent for use in peripheral vascular applications. The company sells its products through local distributors. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

