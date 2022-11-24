Contrasting Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) & Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 40.6% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Generation Income Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Generation Income Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Generation Income Properties has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.28%. Given Generation Income Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Generation Income Properties is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Generation Income Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -21.79% N/A -2.73% Generation Income Properties -62.61% -24.52% -5.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Generation Income Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $61.31 million 0.30 -$9.44 million ($2.38) -0.78 Generation Income Properties $3.90 million 3.19 -$1.24 million ($2.34) -2.13

Generation Income Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust. Generation Income Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust beats Generation Income Properties on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

