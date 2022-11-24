Head-To-Head Contrast: PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) and Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) and Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PrimeEnergy Resources and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PrimeEnergy Resources 31.77% 28.82% 15.19% Chesapeake Energy 26.07% 37.97% 16.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.8% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.5% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PrimeEnergy Resources $79.61 million 2.00 $2.10 million $16.25 5.07 Chesapeake Energy $5.81 billion 2.39 $6.33 billion $19.20 5.39

This table compares PrimeEnergy Resources and Chesapeake Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PrimeEnergy Resources. PrimeEnergy Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

PrimeEnergy Resources has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PrimeEnergy Resources and Chesapeake Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PrimeEnergy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Chesapeake Energy 0 1 12 0 2.92

Chesapeake Energy has a consensus target price of $113.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.87%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than PrimeEnergy Resources.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats PrimeEnergy Resources on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

(Get Rating)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 710 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 822 additional wells primarily in Oklahoma and Texas. The company was formerly known as PrimeEnergy Corporation and changed its name to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it owned interests in approximately 8,200 gross productive wells, including 6,500 wells with working interest and 1,700 wells with an overriding or royalty interest; and had estimated proved reserves of 661 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.