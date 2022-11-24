Cowen Cuts Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Price Target to $11.00

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on FREE. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Whole Earth Brands Price Performance
NASDAQ:FREE opened at $3.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $161.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $12.03.
About Whole Earth Brands
Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.
