Cowen Cuts Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Price Target to $11.00

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FREE. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Whole Earth Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:FREE opened at $3.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $161.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $12.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whole Earth Brands

About Whole Earth Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter worth $2,000,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,106,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 254,431 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,110,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 51,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

