Evercore ISI Lowers Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $85.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s previous close.

ZM has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.86.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.29. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $235.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.66.

Insider Activity

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $507,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,291 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,054 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,341,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

