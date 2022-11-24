Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $33.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.22% from the stock’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on URBN. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 0.4 %

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.70.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

