Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Lowered to $40.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 31.54% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Semtech to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Semtech to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Semtech to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.
NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. Semtech has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $92.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.15.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Semtech by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
