Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Lowered to $40.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 31.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Semtech to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Semtech to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Semtech to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. Semtech has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $92.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.15.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Semtech will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Semtech by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

