JMP Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $96.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 113.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $92.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.22. The stock has a market cap of $932.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.10. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 141.31%. The business had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,621,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,864,000 after acquiring an additional 103,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,332,000 after acquiring an additional 390,842 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $68,633,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 931,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 469,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,402,000 after acquiring an additional 81,864 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Featured Stories

