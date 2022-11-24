Morgan Stanley Cuts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $75.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coupa Software to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.90.

Coupa Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $205.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average of $61.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Insider Activity at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $534,498.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $534,498.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $241,029.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,205,646. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coupa Software

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Articles

