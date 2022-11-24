Morgan Stanley Lowers Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $520.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTU. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $533.00 to $467.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.11.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $395.85 on Tuesday. Intuit has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $697.27. The stock has a market cap of $111.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.89.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Intuit by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,213,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,829,000 after purchasing an additional 21,453 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

