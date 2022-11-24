Needham & Company LLC Lowers Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Price Target to $8.00

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 412.82% from the stock’s previous close.

GMDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Shares of Gamida Cell stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $92.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31.

Gamida Cell ( NASDAQ:GMDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter worth $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth $42,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth $62,000. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

