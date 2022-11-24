Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) PT Raised to $40.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CENTA. StockNews.com lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.30. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $48.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 20.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,349.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,360,000 after acquiring an additional 841,536 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 28.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 80,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

