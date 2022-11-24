LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on LAVA Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright began coverage on LAVA Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Get LAVA Therapeutics alerts:

LAVA Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:LVTX opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. LAVA Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $146.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of -1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a current ratio of 8.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LVTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.30. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.44% and a negative net margin of 154.15%. The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Equities analysts predict that LAVA Therapeutics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 610,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 2.41% of LAVA Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

About LAVA Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LAVA Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAVA Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.