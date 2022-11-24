Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 90 Price Target

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 90 ($1.06) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.89) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.60) to GBX 115 ($1.36) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.18) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 120 ($1.42) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 110 ($1.30) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 136.82 ($1.62).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 91.16 ($1.08) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 89.87 ($1.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.67). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 102.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 115.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,577.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.