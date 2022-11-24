Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COUP. UBS Group lowered shares of Coupa Software to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

Shares of COUP opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $205.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $95,923.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $95,923.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,874 shares in the company, valued at $521,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $39,587.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,265 shares in the company, valued at $348,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

