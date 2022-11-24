Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €149.50 by Barclays

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) received a €149.50 ($152.55) target price from Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 16.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HNR1. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($193.88) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($198.98) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($193.88) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €179.20 ($182.86) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €161.72 and its 200 day moving average price is €149.30. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($118.74).

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

