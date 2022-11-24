Morgan Stanley Lowers Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target to $17.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IOT. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Samsara to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Samsara Stock Performance

IOT opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. Samsara has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $31.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 77,824 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $951,787.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,107.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 98,048 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,009,894.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiren Sekar sold 77,824 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $951,787.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,107.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,562,386 in the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 329,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 51,136 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 90,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 58,757 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 356.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 205,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 160,730 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

