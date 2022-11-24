Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €33.00 by Barclays

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €33.00 ($33.67) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FRE. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.30 ($33.98) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €25.22 ($25.73) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €22.64 and its 200 day moving average is €26.21. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($61.39) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($81.63).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

