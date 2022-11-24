Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) PT Raised to $105.00

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $94.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average of $83.28. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $98.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $304,932.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,656,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

