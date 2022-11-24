Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) PT Raised to $150.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $170.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.50.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

