BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BRP Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.88.

BRP Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BRP opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -94.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Insider Activity

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $259.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin bought 172,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $4,965,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $97,829.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lowry Baldwin bought 172,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $4,965,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BRP Group by 2,262.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Featured Articles

