Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $102.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Benchmark from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 1.3 %

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.66. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $235.97.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.