Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $22.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 20.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on URBN. Citigroup raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $33.77.

Insider Activity

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 323.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 663.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

