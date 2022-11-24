Head-To-Head Contrast: Catalyst Bancorp (CLST) & The Competition

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) is one of 117 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Catalyst Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Catalyst Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Catalyst Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Catalyst Bancorp Competitors 219 1436 1190 52 2.37

Profitability

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 14.34%. Given Catalyst Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Catalyst Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Bancorp 1.23% 0.12% 0.04% Catalyst Bancorp Competitors 18.69% 7.95% 0.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Bancorp $10.32 million $1.93 million 426.81 Catalyst Bancorp Competitors $795.48 million $220.95 million 14.13

Catalyst Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Catalyst Bancorp. Catalyst Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Catalyst Bancorp peers beat Catalyst Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Catalyst Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, the company invests in various types of securities comprising mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various federal agencies and of state and municipal governments, certificates of deposit at federally insured banks and savings institutions, and federal funds. It operates through six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Opelousas, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.