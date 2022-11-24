SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) & South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Head to Head Review

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) and South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SouthState and South Plains Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthState 0 1 4 0 2.80 South Plains Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

SouthState currently has a consensus target price of $94.42, indicating a potential upside of 7.93%. South Plains Financial has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.23%. Given SouthState’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SouthState is more favorable than South Plains Financial.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SouthState pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. SouthState pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. South Plains Financial pays out 14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SouthState has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and South Plains Financial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. SouthState is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

86.9% of SouthState shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of South Plains Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of SouthState shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of South Plains Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SouthState has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SouthState and South Plains Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthState 29.04% 10.05% 1.12% South Plains Financial 25.55% 16.07% 1.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SouthState and South Plains Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthState $1.44 billion 4.60 $475.54 million $6.23 14.04 South Plains Financial $232.51 million 2.27 $58.61 million $3.31 9.37

SouthState has higher revenue and earnings than South Plains Financial. South Plains Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SouthState, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SouthState beats South Plains Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans. In addition, it provides debit card, mobile and funds transfer products, and treasury management services comprising merchant, automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, and other treasury services. Further, the company offers safe deposit boxes, bank money orders, wire transfer, brokerage services, and alternative investment products, including annuities, mutual funds, and trust and asset management services; and credit cards, letters of credit, and home equity lines of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it served customers through 281 branches in Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia. SouthState Corporation also serves its customers through online, mobile, and telephone banking platforms. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SouthState Corporation in July 2013. SouthState Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; general and specialized commercial loans, including agricultural production and real estate, energy, finance, investment, and insurance loans, as well as loans to goods, services, restaurant and retail, construction, and other industries; residential construction loans; and 1-4 family residential loans, auto loans, and other loans for recreational vehicles or other purposes. In addition, it offers crop insurance products; trust products and services; investment services; mortgage banking services; online and mobile banking services; and debit and credit cards. The company operates 25 full-service banking locations; and 15 loan production offices located throughout Texas and Eastern New Mexico. South Plains Financial, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

