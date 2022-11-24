Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives $2,441.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,424.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,969.45 on Friday. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,814.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,917.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $37.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 92.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at $11,638,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,638,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

