Analysts Set Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Price Target at $10.42

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.42.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAND. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

NYSE:SAND opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.95. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

