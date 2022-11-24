Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Receives $7.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCG shares. Bank of America downgraded Membership Collective Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Membership Collective Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Membership Collective Group to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

Membership Collective Group Price Performance

NYSE:MCG opened at $3.89 on Thursday. Membership Collective Group has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11. The company has a market capitalization of $227.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14.

Insider Activity at Membership Collective Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Richard Caring bought 22,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $91,004.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,040.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,204,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.