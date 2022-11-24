Brokerages Set REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) PT at $4.17

Shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REE shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

REE Automotive Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of REE Automotive stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. REE Automotive has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $7.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About REE Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REE. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of REE Automotive by 43,068.4% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,671,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,675,000 after purchasing an additional 26,609,381 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of REE Automotive by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of REE Automotive by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 320,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of REE Automotive by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,157,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.