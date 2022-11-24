Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

CCOI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 4,800 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $278,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,552 shares of company stock worth $639,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 48.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Cogent Communications by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 79,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,786,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,522,000 after purchasing an additional 33,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Cogent Communications by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 969,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,345,000 after purchasing an additional 78,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day moving average is $56.99. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $79.23.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 762.52%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

