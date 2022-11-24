Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives $148.45 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,700,000 after purchasing an additional 234,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,641,000 after purchasing an additional 368,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,590,000 after purchasing an additional 419,766 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,218,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CFR opened at $146.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $112.67 and a 12-month high of $160.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

