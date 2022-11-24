Head to Head Contrast: National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) versus Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT)

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) and Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National CineMedia and Direct Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National CineMedia $114.60 million 0.33 -$48.70 million ($0.32) -1.45 Direct Digital $38.14 million 0.21 -$1.51 million ($62.19) -0.04

Direct Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National CineMedia. National CineMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Direct Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National CineMedia 0 3 1 0 2.25 Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for National CineMedia and Direct Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

National CineMedia currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 330.11%. Direct Digital has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 161.04%. Given National CineMedia’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than Direct Digital.

Profitability

This table compares National CineMedia and Direct Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National CineMedia -11.85% N/A -3.89% Direct Digital 0.87% 99.00% 6.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Direct Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of National CineMedia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Direct Digital beats National CineMedia on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc., through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies. The company is also engaged in the sale of online and mobile advertising through its Noovie Audience Accelerator product, as well as a suite of Noovie digital properties, such as Noovie Shuffle, Noovie Trivia, Name That Movie, and Noovie Arcade to reach entertainment audiences beyond the theater. It offers its services to third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

