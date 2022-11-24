Financial Contrast: FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) versus Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) and FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Martin Midstream Partners and FTAI Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Martin Midstream Partners 0.06% -42.43% 3.09% FTAI Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Martin Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. FTAI Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Martin Midstream Partners pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Martin Midstream Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A FTAI Infrastructure 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Martin Midstream Partners and FTAI Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.

FTAI Infrastructure has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.69%. Given FTAI Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FTAI Infrastructure is more favorable than Martin Midstream Partners.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Martin Midstream Partners and FTAI Infrastructure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Martin Midstream Partners $882.43 million 0.15 -$210,000.00 $0.02 165.50 FTAI Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FTAI Infrastructure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Martin Midstream Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.6% of Martin Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Martin Midstream Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products. This segment also offers land rental services to oil and gas companies, as well as storage and handling services for lubricants and fuels. Its Transportation segment operates a fleet of 570 tank trucks and 1,200 trailers; and 29 inland marine tank barges, 14 inland push boats, and 1 articulated offshore tug and barge unit to transport petroleum products and by-products, petrochemicals, and chemicals. The company's Sulfur Services segment processes molten sulfur into prilled or pelletized sulfur, which is used in the production of fertilizers and industrial chemicals. Its Natural Gas Liquids segment stores, distributes, and transports natural gas liquids for wholesale deliveries to refineries, industrial NGL users, and propane retailers, as well as owns approximately 2.1 million barrels of underground storage capacity for NGLs. Martin Midstream GP LLC serves as a general partner of the company. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Kilgore, Texas.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction. In addition, it operates five freight railroads and one switching facility. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NasdaqGS : FIP) operates independently of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC as of August 1, 2022.

