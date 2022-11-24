Analysts Set Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Target Price at $111.23

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.23.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WLK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Westlake from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $125.00 price objective on Westlake in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Westlake alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Westlake Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLK opened at $106.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.85. Westlake has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $141.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.97%.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.