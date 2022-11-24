J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Given New $128.00 Price Target at UBS Group

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group to $128.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.36.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $149.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $152.16.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 631,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,780,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,543 shares of company stock valued at $4,915,591 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.